Timex Group India appoints Deepak Chhabra as Managing Director

Chhabra has been appointed the managing director based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Timex Group Board. As an accomplished strategic professional, he has a long and successful track of working with brands like Tupperware, Crocs, Reliance Retail, Skechers, Sprandi, and more. Prior to joining Timex, Chhabra was the Managing Director of Tupperware since early 2019, where he led the transformation of the brand from just being a direct selling company to a harmonized multichannel strategy and introduced Retail, e-tail, and e-commerce to increase consumer access which helped in the Brand achieving higher market share. He also transformed the brand from just a Kitchenware to a complete Homeware Brand and from largely Plastics to a Material agnostic Brand.