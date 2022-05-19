Timex Group India appoints Deepak Chhabra as Managing Director

Prior to joining Timex, Chhabra was the Managing Director of Tupperware
Leading watchmaker Timex Group India announced the appointment of Deepak Chhabra as its managing director. Chhabra brings with him over two decades of experience in the field of Retail, Brand management, Strategic Business Planning, P&L Management, Sales, and Merchandising. With his insightful leadership, he will be responsible for strategizing and driving key initiatives, delivering superior brand and customer experiences through innovative business planning solutions.
Chhabra has been appointed the managing director based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Timex Group Board. As an accomplished strategic professional, he has a long and successful track of working with brands like Tupperware, Crocs, Reliance Retail, Skechers, Sprandi, and more. Prior to joining Timex, Chhabra was the Managing Director of Tupperware since early 2019, where he led the transformation of the brand from just being a direct selling company to a harmonized multichannel strategy and introduced Retail, e-tail, and e-commerce to increase consumer access which helped in the Brand achieving higher market share. He also transformed the brand from just a Kitchenware to a complete Homeware Brand and from largely Plastics to a Material agnostic Brand.
A marketeer by qualification, Chhabra, has an entrepreneurial mindset and with over twenty-five years of rich experience and having worked across Retail, Lifestyle, Consumer durables, and sportswear industries, has exposed him to Global business cultures and best practices. A firm believer that one should accept failure as much as one’s success, he is a purpose-driven leader who is constantly taking risks and going beyond his comfort zone and defined conventions.