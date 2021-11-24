Tinder appoints Aritra Hore as Creative & Content Strategy Consultant

His previous stint was with HP WW Studio as Head - Content Strategy.
Tinder has recently roped in Aritra Hore as creative and strategy consultant for APAC regions. Aritra joins from HP WW Studio, where he was the head of content strategy. Prior to that, he worked with 22 Feet Tribal World as creative head - North
A graduate from Delhi University in English Literature, in the past Aritra has also worked with Zeno Group as creative director, fulcro as group head - copy, Dentsu Webchutney, Solomo Media, Deccan Herald and Snapdeal.