Tinder's Taru Kapoor moves on from the company

She was working as the General Manager for Tinder and Match Group in India.
Taru Kapoor, the General Manager of Tinder India, is leaving the company. In a LinkedIn post, she said that she will be finishing up over the coming weeks. Kapoor joined the online dating platform as India's General Manager in 2015, and was promoted to General Manager of South Asia and Turkey for Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, in 2018. Kapoor launched and established Tinder's operations in India.
In her previous stints, she has worked with Pocket Gems, Sequoia Capital India and The BCG Group.