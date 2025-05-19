ting appoints Govind Shahi as advisor and consultant

ting, an India-based advertising agency, has appointed Govind Shahi as an advisor and consultant to solidify its international footprint. With a proven track record in scaling businesses globally, Shahi brings strategic expertise and industry insights to elevate ting’s presence beyond the Indian market.

The agency is expanding in the UK and UAE, led by Business Heads Anirudh Ramanathan and Dhawal Shah, leveraging Govind’s experience in cross-border growth and alliances.

"I am thrilled to join ting at this pivotal moment in its growth journey," said Govind Shahi. "The agency's strong foundation in creativity and performance-driven marketing presents an exciting opportunity to introduce its services to global brands. I look forward to working with the talented team at ting to craft expansion strategies that align with market needs and drive sustainable success."

Under Shahi’s guidance, the agency will focus on deepening its international presence, forging partnerships, and delivering tailored solutions that cater to regional nuances and global brand aspirations.

“Govind’s joining marks a bold step forward in our ambition to take ting global. His deep understanding of international markets paired with our creative and performance DNA sets the stage for meaningful global impact", said Sudharshan Anandkumar, partner at ting.

“We’re excited to partner with Govind Shahi to lead ting’s international business across the UK and UAE. With his depth of experience and proven track record, we’re confident he will add considerable value to our growing global ambitions”, added Manan Vora, partner at ting.

Aadil Mehta, Partner at ting said, “This is a significant step forward for Ting as we continue to expand into global markets. Govind Shahi, a true veteran in our industry, brings invaluable experience and expertise to the table. We are both delighted and excited about this development, as it marks a new chapter in Ting's growth and opportunities on the global stage.”