ting appoints Robin Thomas as senior vice president – growth

ting has appointed Robin Thomas as senior vice president – growth. He will be based in Mumbai and report to Aadil Mehta, partner at ting.

Thomas has over 12 years of experience across growth, brand management and strategic alliances, with work spanning consumer tech, sports, healthcare, FMCG and fintech categories.

In his new role, he will focus on business growth, strengthening partnerships and supporting the agency’s expansion across national and international markets.

He joins ting from White Rivers Media, where he spent over six years leading growth and strategic alliances. Before that, he worked for nearly five years at Urja Communication, heading the client servicing function.

Speaking on his appointment Robin Thomas, senior VP of Growth, ting, said: “Having worked closely with leading Indian brands over the years, I was keen to take on a role that allows me to expand my scope and contribute at a global level. With ting’s growing international presence across the UAE and the UK, this felt like a natural and exciting next chapter. I’m looking forward to building a meaningful impact with the team at ting.”

Aadil Mehta, partner, ting says: “We are excited to have Robin with us in our next chapter of growth. As we expand our national and global footprints, his experience and expertise will add lot of value to us.”