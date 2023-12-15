Tips Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

Prior to joining TIPS Industries, Kiran worked as head – brand & digital partnerships at Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures.
TIPS Industries has announced the appointment of Kiran Joseph Dcruz as senior vice president for brands and partnerships. In his new role, Dcruz will lead the strategy for the TIPS Music brand and build collaborative partnership between brands, artistes and music.
With over two decades across various sales and business head roles in the radio and music industry, Kiran Dcruz has experience in the entertainment sector. His expertise in strategy, music licensing, content creation and team management aligns seamlessly with TIPS Industries' commitment to innovation and growth. Prior to joining TIPS Industries, Kiran worked as head – brand & digital partnerships at Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures, where he played a pivotal role in setting up India's first Metaverse consulting company for Brands and Talent.
Kumar Taurani, chairman and managing director, TIPS Industries said, “We welcome Kiran to the TIPS Industries family. Kiran joins us at a time when the music industry is undergoing a massive transformation with technological advances driving streaming to enter a new phase of growth. New platforms are opening up new opportunities and we look forward to Kiran’s positioning TIPS at the forefront, driving brand strategy and mining new partnership opportunities between brands, artistes and platforms.”
Kiran Dcruz's appointment reflects TIPS Industries' commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry, leveraging his extensive experience to drive strategic brand initiatives and expand the company's footprint in the evolving media landscape
Hari Nari, CEO, TIPS Industries said, "Kiran comes with a proven track record in the industry and his expertise aligns well with our objectives and ethos. From a legacy music company, TIPS has made a successful transition into the digital era and we recognize the importance of creating strong brands and strategic partnerships for our future growth. I look forward to collaborating and working with Kiran to meet our vision and goals."
Mr. Kiran Dcruz, senior vice president - brands and partnerships, TIPS Industries said, "I am privileged to become a part of TIPS Industries, a brand with a rich legacy in music and entertainment. The music world is constantly growing and evolving, throwing up exciting opportunities with every new technological development. It is a time to reimagine opportunities and create music experiences through strategic brand partnerships. I look forward to an exciting musical ride ahead!”
Kiran Dcruz has handled ad sales at Media Dreams and later at Nick- MTV Networks India. He was part of the launch team at Fever 104 FM. He has also managed sales at RED FM, SURYAN FM, S FM and 94.3 Radio One. At Sony Music Entertainment, he was the director - brand partnerships & music licensing for almost eight years. This was followed by his role as head – brand & digital partnerships at Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures prior to joining TIPS Industries.