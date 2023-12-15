Tips Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

Kiran Dcruz has handled ad sales at Media Dreams and later at Nick- MTV Networks India. He was part of the launch team at Fever 104 FM. He has also managed sales at RED FM, SURYAN FM, S FM and 94.3 Radio One. At Sony Music Entertainment, he was the director - brand partnerships & music licensing for almost eight years. This was followed by his role as head – brand & digital partnerships at Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures prior to joining TIPS Industries.