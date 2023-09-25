Tips Industries ropes in Hari Nair as Chief Executive Officer

Speaking on his new role, Hari Nair said, “I am absolutely delighted to become a part of the TIPS team. It is an honour for me to lead an organisation with a quality music catalogue and focused content acquisition strategy, which is known for its longevity in the music industry and continues to steadily grow its market share. TIPS continues to deftly navigate through India's ever-evolving digital landscape, thanks to the promoters’ experience, and a clear vision. The company's brilliant track record of profitable growth speaks volumes about its management’s endeavour to maximise shareholder returns. As the company stands at a pivotal juncture in its journey, I am humbled and equally excited to be a part of this aggressive journey. I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to Kumar Taurani and the Board members, for showing faith in my candidature to lead this company.”