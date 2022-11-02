Tista Sen to move out of Wunderman Thompson

Sen has worked at Wunderman Thompson for over 20 years. Her next move is not known as of now.
Highly placed sources have confirmed that Tista Sen, regional creative director, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia will be moving on from the company. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been working at the agency for 21 years. Her next move is not known as of now.
Sen writes about her career in the world of advertising in her LinkedIn profile's bio. Her first break in advertising was with Whitelight Production, an ad production company in India. She went on to work at Lowe Lintas and assisted with working on brands such as Johnson's Baby, Stayfree, Cadbury Eclairs and more. Her stint at Lintas lasted five years.
After working at Lintas, she joined Ogilvy, where she had the opportunity to work on brands like Asian Paints, Sunlight detergent, Comfort fabric conditioners, and Cadbury's Dairy Milk. After a brief stint at Ogilvy, she returned to Lintas where she worked until 2001.
In 2001, Sen joined J Walter Thompson and the portfolio of brands she worked on there included ITC, GSK, Unilever, Godrej and more. In 2018, J. Walter Thompson and digital agency Wunderman merged to form ‘Wunderman Thompson’ - where Sen last worked.
"Tista now wants to embark on a new career journey that takes her away from WT India that has been home to her for the past 22 years. We wish her all the best in her next adventure," says a spokesperson from Wunderman Thompson.
(This is a developing story. Sen did not respond to a request for a comment on this story.)