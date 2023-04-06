Titan Company appoints Ravi Kuppuraj to spearhead its Smart Business as COO

Prior to joining Titan, Ravi held executive roles at healthcare powerhouses including Spacelabs, Draeger, Philips, and Best Buy Health.
Titan Company announced the appointment of Ravi Kuppuraj as the chief operating officer (COO) and business head for the Titan Smart Wearables business. With over three decades of experience in technology innovation and business leadership, Ravi is an accomplished and respected leader in the wearables and healthcare industry.
With the increase in demand for smartwatches in India, Titan is excited to announce its strategic shift towards becoming India's original fashion-tech brand and aims to strengthen its presence and establish itself as a strong player. As the COO and business head for Titan Smart Wearables, Ravi will lead the business towards new areas of growth and innovation adding more value to Titan's growth in the smartwatch segment. In the next few months, Titan plans to bring several industry-first and category-first products, including rugged & fashion smartwatches, and innovative smart products that will cater to the needs of the modern, tech-savvy, fashion and fitness audience.
Prior to joining Titan, Ravi held executive roles at healthcare powerhouses including Spacelabs, Draeger, Philips, and Best Buy Health. He has also founded and launched start-ups in the cloud-based, universal remote patient monitoring, and wearables spaces, enabling physicians to diagnose and treat patients quickly and empowering individuals to take better care of their health. Ravi’s passion for technology and consumerization will drive democratization and equity in the industry.
Ravi holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering and an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving the next chapter of growth for Titan Smart Wearables business.
Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Titan Smart Wearables said, “I am elated to join the team at Titan Company Limited and to lead the Smart Wearables business. I believe that technology has the power to create a positive impact on people's lives, and I am passionate about leveraging our expertise to innovate and bring groundbreaking tech products and solutions to consumers.”
Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company shared, "We are delighted to have Ravi as our COO and Business Head for the Titan Smart Wearables business. His rich experience and leadership skills will be invaluable to us. As a segment we aim to grab a larger market share in FY24 and with Ravi joining our team, we are sure of achieving our targets and taking the business to greater heights.”