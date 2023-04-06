Titan Company appoints Ravi Kuppuraj to spearhead its Smart Business as COO

With the increase in demand for smartwatches in India, Titan is excited to announce its strategic shift towards becoming India's original fashion-tech brand and aims to strengthen its presence and establish itself as a strong player. As the COO and business head for Titan Smart Wearables, Ravi will lead the business towards new areas of growth and innovation adding more value to Titan's growth in the smartwatch segment. In the next few months, Titan plans to bring several industry-first and category-first products, including rugged & fashion smartwatches, and innovative smart products that will cater to the needs of the modern, tech-savvy, fashion and fitness audience.