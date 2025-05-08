Titan names Ajoy Chawla as new Managing Director

Titan Company has announced that Ajoy Chawla will be its new managing director, taking over from C. K. Venkataraman, who has been with Titan since 1990 and served as managing director since October 2019 and will retire on December 31, 2025.

Ajoy Chawla, currently the chief executive officer of Titan's jewellery division, will step into the managing director role on January 1, 2026. Chawla joined Tata in 1990 and has held various key positions within Titan, including roles in the watches division and as chief strategy officer. He has led the jewellery division since 2019, overseeing significant growth.

The appointment is subject to the approval of Titan's shareholders. The company will announce Chawla's successor for the jewellery division at a later date.

C.K. Venkataraman, managing director of Titan, said: "On behalf of the entire Titan team, I welcome Ajoy to lead Titan in its next phase of innovation and growth. With his strong customer obsession, people orientation, partnering impulse and focus on creating value, A joy is well qualified to shepherd Titan towards even greater glory and scale."