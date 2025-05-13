Titan Watches’ CEO Suparna Mitra quits

Titan Company has announced that Suparna Mitra, the chief executive officer of its watches & wearables Division, has resigned from her position, effective August 12, 2025. The company disclosed this development in a regulatory filing.

Suparna, who has led the division for the past five years, cited personal reasons for her decision to step down. In her resignation letter, submitted to managing director C. K. Venkataraman on May 12, 2025, conveyed her appreciation for the opportunities provided to her during her time at Titan. She also extended her best wishes for the company's continued growth and success