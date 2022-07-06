Tithi Ghosh named President & Head of Office–Ogilvy Bengaluru

Tithi, Ghosh, president & head of office–Ogilvy Bengaluru: “In my eighteen years in Ogilvy Bengaluru, I've had the good fortune of being part of teams that launched brands that today have grown to be some of India's most loved. To gain the same love and attention from digitally consummate and socially active consumers of today, requires fresh and new ways of thinking. Our team here has some incredible talent, folks who are passionate about what they do and create. I'm excited about the future as I believe we can partner our existing and prospective clients in changing the conversation around their brands.”