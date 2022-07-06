Tithi Ghosh named President & Head of Office–Ogilvy Bengaluru

Ram Moorthi Moves on from the company.
Ogilvy India has announced that effective July 01, 2022, Tithi Ghosh has taken over as president & head of office–Ogilvy Bengaluru.
Tithi brings with her over twenty-two years of experience in brand communication. She has an honours degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College Kolkata and completed her Master’s at MICA. She joined Ogilvy in Bengaluru in 2004.
Over the years Tithi has become synonymous with the Ogilvy Bengaluru office. She has had her hand in all the successes and wins that the office has had in the last two decades. She has created some fantastic work across brands like ITC Bingo, Titan, Allen Solly, The Hindu, Fortune and MTR. She has also nurtured and built some of the strongest client partnerships for Ogilvy Bengaluru.
In her role as managing partner, Bengaluru, during the pandemic years, she was instrumental in stabilising the business inspite of the pressures and was a pillar of strength to all employees.
After 25 glorious years with Ogilvy India, Ram Moorthi has decided to move on. Ram’s contribution to Ogilvy India, since 1997, has been immense across the Ogilvy India network. In the last two and half decades Ram has been in leadership roles that included heading the Chennai office, leading the IBM hub, heading Ogilvy’s PR function, leading the Mumbai office to becoming the Bengaluru office head.
VR Rajesh, group president, Ogilvy India: “We would like to thank Ram, for giving so much to Ogilvy India. We will miss his passion to always do something different. Not a man to sit on his laurels, we are sure an all new venture is right around the corner. We wish him all the best and lots of love.
We are also very lucky to have Tithi to take the baton from Ram. Tithi stands for everything that represents the culture of Ogilvy. The voice of guidance and wisdom is now going to be the hand that guides the next chapter of Ogilvy Bengaluru.”
Tithi, Ghosh, president & head of office–Ogilvy Bengaluru: “In my eighteen years in Ogilvy Bengaluru, I've had the good fortune of being part of teams that launched brands that today have grown to be some of India's most loved. To gain the same love and attention from digitally consummate and socially active consumers of today, requires fresh and new ways of thinking. Our team here has some incredible talent, folks who are passionate about what they do and create. I'm excited about the future as I believe we can partner our existing and prospective clients in changing the conversation around their brands.”