Titus Upputuru, Ayesha Ghosh move on from Dentsu

Taproot Dentsu has two high level exits - Titus Upputuru, (NCD) and Ayesha Ghosh (CEO). Upputuru has been with Taproot for over a decade and Ghosh joined Taproot in 2015. She was promoted to CEO in April 2021.
“It’s been a tremendous journey with Dentsu. Over a decade relationship like this cannot be summed up in a para or page. It was very, very difficult to leave. I leave with so much gratitude towards every single colleague I worked with across our Delhi, Bombay and Bangaluru offices. So grateful to all the wonderful clients that I partnered with over these many years. It’s a very emotional moment for me. I carry with me a heart full of memories and learnings,” says Upputuru.
For the foreseeable future, Upputuru will be traveling.
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India: “Both Ayesha and Titus are great talents, and I am thankful to them for all their contributions at dentsu. As we gear up for our next phase of growth and continue to pursue our global ambitions into becoming the most integrated agency of the world, we will keep transitioning more and more of our strong & young powerhouses into our leaders of tomorrow. We will also continue to add some exceptionally new talent who will embark with us on this fresh & exciting journey.”