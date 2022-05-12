Titus Upputuru, Ayesha Ghosh move on from Dentsu

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India: “Both Ayesha and Titus are great talents, and I am thankful to them for all their contributions at dentsu. As we gear up for our next phase of growth and continue to pursue our global ambitions into becoming the most integrated agency of the world, we will keep transitioning more and more of our strong & young powerhouses into our leaders of tomorrow. We will also continue to add some exceptionally new talent who will embark with us on this fresh & exciting journey.”