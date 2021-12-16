TO THE NEW appoints Sushil Jethaliya as Business Unit Head - Middle East

Sushil brings with him a bouquet of useful industry experiences acquired through his association with multiple customers & prospects from the industry. Based out of Dubai, Sushil has an in-depth understanding of diverse technologies, domains, and the Middle East geography. Prior to this, Sushil had been associated with Infosys for over 19 years across various roles, where he leveraged knowledge-based IT services to address customer pain points and grow their business. In his most recent position there, he was responsible for driving new business development strategy & leading current account growth across UAE, Kuwait, and Oman. He has successfully spearheaded Infosys’ growth across various industry verticals, most notably in the Public Sector in UAE. He was instrumental in acquiring several public sector clients and delivering some of the most noteworthy countrywide initiatives for the UAE Federal Government.