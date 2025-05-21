Toaster appoints Divyanshu Bhadoria as Chief Strategy Officer

Toaster INSEA has announced the appointment of Divyanshu Bhadoria as its new chief strategy officer. This hire underlines Toaster's commitment to building a future-ready agency that combines creativity with business-first thinking.

Divyanshu Bhadoria brings with him a wealth of experience across marquee brands such as Apple, Rasna, BMW, Cinthol, Royal Enfield, Budweiser, Hero MotoCorp, and Airbnb. With a career spanning leading independent agencies like Wieden+Kennedy and TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Divyanshu has built a reputation for crafting brand narratives that deliver both creative excellence and measurable impact.

Commenting on his move, Divyanshu Bhadoria said, "The opportunity to partner with Ira and Bhawika, two exceptional women leaders in the creative business, was compelling from the onset. Their unique perspectives and Toaster’s proactive strides – from establishing the Content Studio for production and expanding into B2B and influencer marketing, to integrating AI – demonstrate a rare commitment to innovation. I'm excited to join an agency that's not just adapting, but actively staying ahead and growing with the evolving industry landscape.”

Commenting on the appointment, Ira Gupta, chief creative officer, and Bhawika Chhabra, managing director for Toaster INSEA, jointly stated, “Divyanshu's arrival underscores Toaster INSEA’s dedication to deepening our strategic capabilities. In an era often prioritizing quick creative fixes, his expertise ensures we continue to define and execute sharper, more comprehensive brand visions for every client. His grasp of cultural nuances, emerging trends, and diverse industry categories will be invaluable.”