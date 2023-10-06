Toaster elevates Ira G & Bhawika Chhabra to CCO & MD, respectively

Toaster, the London-based digital-first full-service creative agency, has announced a significant elevation of its senior leadership in India with Ira G being promoted to chief creative officer (CCO) and Bhawika Chhabra to managing director (MD), effective immediately.

The India operations of Toaster has witnessed noticeable growth in the past 3 years on the back of delivering award-winning work for Google India and onboarding new clients such as Myntra, Bumble, OYO, Nykaa, and a few more to its roster.