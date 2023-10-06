Toaster elevates Ira G & Bhawika Chhabra to CCO & MD, respectively

Toaster, the London-based digital-first full-service creative agency, has announced a significant elevation of its senior leadership in India with Ira G being promoted to chief creative officer (CCO) and Bhawika Chhabra to managing director (MD), effective immediately.
The India operations of Toaster has witnessed noticeable growth in the past 3 years on the back of delivering award-winning work for Google India and onboarding new clients such as Myntra, Bumble, OYO, Nykaa, and a few more to its roster.
Ira has written dialogues for Netflix’s Class & Feels Like Ishq and has featured as a jury for YouTube Works Awards & Campaign India Film Crest Awards this year. Bhawika, who helped set up Toaster in India 8 years ago, has donned multiple hats from managing new businesses agenda to spearheading large scale campaigns, and growing the company into its new avatar today.
Tom Dunn, co-founder & CEO, Toaster, said “Bhawika & Ira have built a formidable partnership and have played instrumental roles in shaping the agency in India, setting a standard as a high performing, multi-award winning team. We’re proud to announce this double promotion and look forward to exciting times for Toaster in the region - building on the highest standards of creativity, continuing to deliver innovative and meaningful work to our clients, and fostering a workplace that people thrive in.”
Commenting on the announcement, Ira said “I’m elated with this news. Our endeavour has been to foster an idea-first creative culture within Toaster and I feel that over the last 3 years we’ve successfully transitioned from handling pure digital mandates to now managing full-scale integrated creative campaigns. For the next phase of our growth, we’re keen to induct new & diverse talent and continue to build on the culture we’ve developed that we’re quite proud of.”
Bhawika added, “I’m quite proud of how far we’ve come. We’ve got a great momentum going and our plan is to further strengthen client partnerships, acquire new businesses, and deliver higher profitability - all this while delivering the best creative work for our clients. A shout out to our client partners at Google India for their trust in us - who are an important chapter of our growth story.”