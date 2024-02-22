Toaster India ropes in Mohini Varma and Abhishek Deshwal

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Varma leaves Havas, India, while Deshwal worked at Wieden + Kennedy.
Toaster, an independent creative agency, has announced the expansion of its senior management team with the appointment of two new leaders. Mohini Varma joins Toaster India as chief strategy officer, while Abhishek Deshwal assumes the role of executive creative director.
These hirings mark a milestone for Toaster India as it grows and expands its creative capabilities. Mohini Varma brings over 15 years of diverse experience in advertising and journalism to her new role. According to the release, her portfolio includes brands such as Google, the Reckitt stable of brands, GSK, Pepsi Foods, Uber, Domino’s, Pernod Ricard, UNICEF, and The Gates Foundation, Mohini has also been a contributing strategist for award-winning campaigns, including winning a Gold APAC Effie for Positive Change and the Glass Lion for Change at Cannes.
Mohini Varma said, “I cannot wait to write the next chapter of the Toaster success story in India along with Bhawika, Ira, and the rest of the fantastic team.”
Abhishek Deshwal brings over 17 years of creative prowess to the agency. With a career spanning agencies like Lowe Lintas, JWT, and Wieden+Kennedy, Abhishek has earned a reputation for pushing creative boundaries and delivering standout campaigns. His work with brands like Google, Jio True 5G, and OLX exemplifies his ability to create memorable and impactful brand experiences.
“When interesting people get together, interesting stuff happens. It's this simple belief that I share with Toaster. I'm looking forward to the magic I'll be a part of, working with this crazy creative gang” said Abhishek Deshwal.
Commenting upon the team expansion, Bhawika Chhabra, MD, Toaster India, said, “Past few years we have built a strong reputation by delivering great creative solutions for Google, YouTube, and new clients like Myntra, OYO, Swiggy, Nykaa, to name a few. We believe her critical thinking will help us strengthen strategic partnerships with our client partners. This is also in line with our expansion of the Senior Management team this year with another significant hire, Abhishek Deshwal as ECD, who has joined us after his last stint at Wieden+Kennedy."
Ira G, chief creative officer, Toaster India, said “Our tribe is growing! It’s fantastic to work with equally crazy and talented people- Toaster has always been extremely curated in its hirings and I am so proud to have Mohini and Abhishek on board who are not just great at what they do but also so amazing as who they are. Also with Mohini heading strategy - so proud to be the only agency in India with 3 women at the fore. To more, more and more!”