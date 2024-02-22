Toaster India ropes in Mohini Varma and Abhishek Deshwal

Ira G, chief creative officer, Toaster India, said “Our tribe is growing! It’s fantastic to work with equally crazy and talented people- Toaster has always been extremely curated in its hirings and I am so proud to have Mohini and Abhishek on board who are not just great at what they do but also so amazing as who they are. Also with Mohini heading strategy - so proud to be the only agency in India with 3 women at the fore. To more, more and more!”