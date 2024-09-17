Tonic Worldwide appoints Kiran Mandrawadkar as business head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Before this, he was working with Ethinos as its business head.
Kiran will oversee business management, forge strategic alliances, manage client relationships, and lead team development in his new role.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
With over 18 years of experience spanning creative, media, technology, and analytics, Kiran brings expertise in digital marketing, social media marketing, marketing strategy, brand management, and new business development.
Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Disha Communication, Beehive Communications, Isobar, and Maxus Global.