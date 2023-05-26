Top Executives from India lose jobs in latest round of Meta Layoffs

Avinash Pant, director of marketing for India, and Saket Jha Saurabh, director and head of media partnerships were included in this list.
Facebook’s parent company Meta Platform is now implementing a final phase of layoffs. These layoffs were part of a larger plan which was announced in March to eliminate a total of 10,000 roles.
Employees from dept like marketing, site security, enterprise engineering, program management, content strategy, and corporate communications are included in this. Many employees have shared this news on Linkedin.
Additionally, Meta has reduced staff in units dedicated to privacy and integrity.