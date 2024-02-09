Toymaker Mattel's head of Fisher-Price brand to depart: WSJ

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company is actively looking for a new general manager and senior vice president of Fisher-Price brand.
Mattel, an American multinational toy manufacturing and entertainment company, has announced that Chuck Scothon will depart from the company after about six years of leading the Fisher-Price division, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Scothon was working as the general manager of Fisher-Price and global head of infant and preschool.
According to the report, a company spokesperson revealed that Mattel is looking for a new general manager and senior vice president of Fisher-Price to lead the brand and its campus in East Aurora, New York.
The company internally communicated the change through a global memo on January 22. Mattel's spokesperson also stated that Scothon will maintain leadership in the infant toys category until the company identifies his replacement.
On February 1, Mattel faced pressure from activist investor Barington Capital, advocating for a potential sale of its Fisher-Price and American Girl brands, along with the separation of the CEO and chairman roles.