TPV Technology appoints Hrishitaa Chopra as Head of Marketing for Philips TV & Audio

Prior to joining TPV Technology, Hrishitaa was associated with vivo India as the go-to-market lead for the brand’s premium smartphone range. She was responsible for setting up the premium segment and introduced vivo India’s first premium smartphone – X50 Series in the market. Before joining vivo India, Hrishitaa was leading the go-to-market strategy for Samsung Mobile’s flagship smartphones. Beyond the smartphone category, she has also been associated with leading consumer durables & electronics brands such as Whirlpool Corporation, as Lead Category Marketing for kitchen appliances and spearheaded the marketing efforts for the launch of the new brand, KitchenAid for the Indian market. She was also associated with LG prior to that.