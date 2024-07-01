TPV Technology ropes in Sajeev Rajasekharan as MD– Philips AVA & Soundbar Business in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
TPV Technology, a global manufacturer of monitors, with a market share of around 30%, announced the appointment of Sajeev Rajasekharan as the new managing director– Philips AVA and Soundbar Business in India. Sajeev brings over thirty years of experience in the automotive and consumer durables industries and has an impressive track record in his previous roles.
This move comes in-line with the company’s goal to meet local market demands and ensure the availability of its innovative portfolio of AVA and Soundbars.
Prior to joining TPV Technology, Sajeev was associated with Harley-Davidson as the managing director- Asia Emerging Markets & India. He has a trustworthy track record of managing large-scale operations with expertise in business turnaround and driving significant growth. Before joining Harley-Davidson, he worked with Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd as the executive vice president. Beyond the automotive space, Sajeev has over two decades of experience in consumer durables industries with brands such as Samsung and Panasonic.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, he expressed, “I am thrilled to embark on this journey with TPV Technology. Drawing from my extensive background in consumer durables and the automotive industries, I look forward to spearheading the transformative growth and innovation in the Philips AVA & Soundbar segment. I aim to build on the company’s strong foundation and steer it towards newer heights of success in the Indian market.”
Speaking on the appointment, Grace Sun, head global AVA business, TPV Technology said, “We are thrilled to have Sajeev Rajasekharan as the new Managing Director of our Philips AVA & Soundbar Business in India. With over 30 years of remarkable experience in consumer durables and the automotive industry, Sajeev has a proven track record in managing large-scale operations and driving growth. His leadership and strategic vision will be invaluable as we innovate and expand our presence in the Indian Market”.
With his MBA in marketing from Pune University and a career marked by outstanding achievements, Sajeev Rajasekharan stands poised to lead Philips AVA and Soundbar Business in TPV India to attain new milestones.