Trailer Park Group appoints Amazon’s Tamagna Ghosh as Managing Director, APAC

At Amazon, he was the head of creative marketing for Prime Video.
Trailer Park Group, the entertainment marketing and content production company has appointed Tamagna Ghosh as managing director of APAC, and Gina Grosso as SVP of Global Production.
As managing director of Trailer Park Group APAC, Ghosh is charged with driving the firm’s bold expansion strategy across the APAC entertainment and the gaming market landscape, including organic growth as well as M&A activities to scale Trailer Park Group’s on-the-ground presence and offering in the region.
Ghosh joins Trailer Park Group from Amazon in Mumbai, India, where he spent six years as head of creative marketing for Prime Video, leading marketing and original music creation efforts for the most popular IN Original titles including The Family Man, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, and Made in Heaven. A veteran in the media and entertainment sector, Ghosh has held previous creative leadership positions in Walt Disney Studios, where he introduced India localized theatrical marketing strategies for iconic franchises like such as Avengers and Star Wars, Jungle book.
“We could not be more excited to announce this next phase in our growth plan for the APAC region, and to welcome Tamagna and Gina to the Trailer Park Group leadership team,” said Trailer Park Group CEO, Rick Eiserman. “APAC is one of the world’s largest growth markets and our investments in this region are crucial to meet our clients’ global demands. Both Tamagna and Gina’s impressive backgrounds and deep industry experience make them exceptionally well-qualified to help us grow our business throughout the region.”
"I'm honored and energized to partner with Trailer Park Group during this exciting time of growth and innovation in APAC and lead the charge for its next level of growth in this region,” said Tamagna Ghosh. “I have watched the creative economy boom in India and APAC for more than a decade, and yet its full potential is still untapped. I am excited to join forces with White Turtle Studios, bring in industry leading partners like Art Machine and Trailer Park, and can’t wait to build a world-class creative powerhouse to nurture and amplify the region’s creative talent and open up opportunities to be a part of the global creative workforce.”
In addition to Ghosh, Trailer Park Group has appointed Gina Grosso as SVP of Global Production, a newly created role that will see Grosso streamlining the production integration and workflow between all of Trailer Park Group’s global operations and connecting its network of studios globally for clients. Joining from Publicis Groupe where she held the role of Head of Production and Operations for North America, Grosso is an experienced production and operations lead with a demonstrated history of leading five production studios simultaneously across North America, while connecting and aligning multiple studios across Latin America, and Europe.
Ghosh is based in Mumbai and Grosso is based in Los Angeles; both will report to Trailer Park Group CEO, Rick Eiserman. The appointment of Ghosh and Grosso follows the recent acquisition of Mumbai-based creative boutique, White Turtle Studios, which established Trailer Park Group’s in-market presence in India. White Turtle Studios’ co-founders, Ankit Bhatia and Avinash Rajan, who co-lead White Turtle Studios’ 140-person Mumbai office, will report to Ghosh