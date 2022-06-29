Trailer Park Group appoints Amazon’s Tamagna Ghosh as Managing Director, APAC

"I'm honored and energized to partner with Trailer Park Group during this exciting time of growth and innovation in APAC and lead the charge for its next level of growth in this region,” said Tamagna Ghosh. “I have watched the creative economy boom in India and APAC for more than a decade, and yet its full potential is still untapped. I am excited to join forces with White Turtle Studios, bring in industry leading partners like Art Machine and Trailer Park, and can’t wait to build a world-class creative powerhouse to nurture and amplify the region’s creative talent and open up opportunities to be a part of the global creative workforce.”