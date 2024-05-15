Tribes Communication ropes in Yasmeen Mishra as president and head, Mumbai

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tribes Communication has appointed Yasmeen Mishra to head their Mumbai office. In her new role, Yasmeen will be spearheading the business operations and strategic initiatives for the western region across units, further enhancing Tribes Communication's footprint in the market.
With over 24 years of extensive experience in marketing leadership across diverse industries including Media, CPG, and retail, Yasmeen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise.
Yasmeen has a proven expertise in launching and scaling businesses, brand transitions and development, integrated marketing communications, and driving revenue growth through strategic partnerships.
From interning at Discovery Channel to heading marketing for retail, CPG and media brands, Yasmeen has spent most part of her professional journey understanding how brands and businesses have stories to tell their consumers. This in turn has taught her how to build brands through powerful storytelling.
Expressing her excitement about joining Tribes Communication, Yasmeen stated, “In an age where consumer attention is a scarce resource, Tribes has led the way, enabling a multitude of brands to establish profound connections with their consumers through its diverse media solutions that blend creativity, technology, and innovation. I'm deeply excited to be part of this journey, working alongside the dynamic Mumbai team to help Tribes scale even greater heights."
Prior to joining Tribes Communications, Yasmeen held several key leadership positions at agencies such as HT Media, Fever 104 FM, Louis Phillip, Tommy Hilfiger, Pernod Ricard and others where she led diverse teams and executed impactful marketing strategies for brands across various sectors. She has delivered strategic multi-media campaigns that have increased brand visibility, revenue and profitability across print, radio, digital and social media. Yasmeen has spearheaded brand marketing strategies, created brand extensions, launched new verticals & products across India and the Middle East.
Welcoming Yasmeen, Gour Gupta, chairman, Tribes Communications said, “I am happy to welcome Yasmeen to Tribes. With her rich experience in strategic thinking and client delivery, she's poised to elevate our integrated business efforts across all units. Her alignment with our core values centered on people and culture only reinforces her potential to make a significant impact. Collaborating closely with our unit CEOs, Sanjay Shukla, Rahul Kakar, and Partho Ghose & the HR team, I have no doubt that Yasmeen will play a pivotal role in driving our organizational initiatives and shaping our future vision.”