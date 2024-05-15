Tribes Communication ropes in Yasmeen Mishra as president and head, Mumbai

Welcoming Yasmeen, Gour Gupta, chairman, Tribes Communications said, “I am happy to welcome Yasmeen to Tribes. With her rich experience in strategic thinking and client delivery, she's poised to elevate our integrated business efforts across all units. Her alignment with our core values centered on people and culture only reinforces her potential to make a significant impact. Collaborating closely with our unit CEOs, Sanjay Shukla, Rahul Kakar, and Partho Ghose & the HR team, I have no doubt that Yasmeen will play a pivotal role in driving our organizational initiatives and shaping our future vision.”