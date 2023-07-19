Triumph appoints Ankur Damani as Commercial Director India & Sri Lanka

“I look forward to collaborating with Triumph’s brilliant leadership team. Our category traditionally speaks to how women look. How it fits the body. How it enhances or eases. But we are capturing how women want to feel, beyond physical expectations or needs. This is the most intimate part of anyone. We understand that everyone needs a different solution, and we are here to deliver for that very reason. I am excited for my new role and will focus on our unified vision is to be seen as the most desirable lingerie brand in India,” said Ankur Damani.