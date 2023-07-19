Triumph appoints Ankur Damani as Commercial Director India & Sri Lanka

In his new position, Damani will play a key role in driving growth for Triumph Lingerie.
Triumph International, the Swiss lingerie brand and a global leader in the intimate apparel industry, has announced the appointment of Ankur Damani as the commercial director for India & Sri Lanka. In his new position, Damani will play a key role in driving growth for Triumph Lingerie by developing a robust business strategy aimed at boosting sales and maximizing retail net profit in the Indian market.
This strategic move emphasises the brand’s commitment to establishing a strong foothold within India’s lingerie and innerwear market. Damani, an experienced business leader who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in various retail categories, including athleisure, golf, handbags, sports, and fashion, possesses a proven track record of successfully launching and scaling consumer brands across multiple channels, with a deep understanding of global best practices and international markets.
Bringing over 18 years of experience across a diverse range of international and Indian brands, Damani will spearhead efforts to achieve three-fold growth in the coming years. He will be responsible for overseeing annual revenue and P&L driving Triumph's next chapter of growth in India and Sri Lanka.
Prior, he was the country head of Le Creuset, the prestigious French premium cookware brand, where he played a significant role in expanding the brand's presence through retail, wholesale, e-commerce, hospitality, and corporate channels.
He started his career at Reebok, where he spent five years driving retail operations, sales, and key account management. Notably, he was a key stakeholder in rolling out Adidas Global Retail Training & SOPs in India.
“I look forward to collaborating with Triumph’s brilliant leadership team. Our category traditionally speaks to how women look. How it fits the body. How it enhances or eases. But we are capturing how women want to feel, beyond physical expectations or needs. This is the most intimate part of anyone. We understand that everyone needs a different solution, and we are here to deliver for that very reason. I am excited for my new role and will focus on our unified vision is to be seen as the most desirable lingerie brand in India,” said Ankur Damani.
An esteemed industry professional, Damani has also been recognized with several accolades, including the BW Retail 40 Under 40 award by Business World and the Topmost Retail Minds - CEO Award by the Asia Africa GCC Retail & Shopping Centre Congress & Awards.