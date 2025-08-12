Truecaller Ads appoints Archana Roche as Global Head of Measurement & Analytics

Truecaller, the global communications platform, has announced the appointment of Archana Roche as global head of measurement & analytics for its rapidly growing Ad Solutions business. This strategic hire reflects Truecaller’s deepening focus on building a world-class advertising ecosystem powered by data-driven insights, transparent metrics, and business impact.

Bringing over 18 years of experience in digital measurement, ad effectiveness, and data strategy, Archana joins Truecaller from Aleph, where she served as global lead for Meta Measurement. In her previous role, she led marketing effectiveness initiatives across Europe, Africa, and APAC, driving adoption of advanced methodologies such as incrementality testing, lift studies, and Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM). Her career spans strategic roles at Tata Motors, Pidilite, and Future Group—anchoring her expertise in both digital-first and traditional marketing environments.

“Measurement will be a defining factor in the next phase of growth for Truecaller Ad Solutions,” said Archana Roche. “We’re building a measurement framework rooted in trust, precision, and accountability—ensuring every ad dollar delivers clarity and real business results. Our mission is to create an ecosystem where advertisers not only measure what matters, but also act on it with confidence.”

Speaking on her appointment, Hemant Arora, VP Global Ads Business at Truecaller said, “I'm delighted to welcome Archana on board. Under her leadership, Truecaller Ad Solutions will continue to evolve its analytics capabilities—integrating performance metrics across the customer journey, from awareness to conversion. This move reinforces Truecaller’s ambition to offer a comprehensive, insight-led advertising platform that delivers both scale and precision".