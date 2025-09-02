Truecaller Ads appoints Athul Prabhu as Product Director

Truecaller, a leading global communications platform, has announced the appointment of Athul Prabhu as product director, Truecaller Ads. In this role, Athul will shape the product vision and strategy for Truecaller’s advertising business.

Athul brings with him over a decade of leadership experience spanning media, advertising, and technology, with a track record in building and scaling various ad-tech platforms. Most recently, at Glance, he spearheaded the development of its ad-tech infrastructure from the ground up, enabling global monetisation of the lock-screen app through both programmatic and direct advertising.

Prior to Glance, Athul held senior positions at TikTok, Viacom18, and Nielsen, where he operated at the intersection of product innovation, strategy, measurement, and analytics - consistently driving advertising-led business growth and shaping transformative solutions for brands and marketers. Athul holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad and a B.Tech from IIT Kanpur.

Hemant Arora, VP - global ads business at Truecaller, said: “We’re excited to welcome Athul to Truecaller Ads. As our advertiser base, partners, and global markets continue to expand, Truecaller Ads is fast evolving into a world-class platform. Athul will lead our next phase of growth by building a diversified suite of products tailored to different markets, powered by data and AI. His focus will be on enabling brands to connect with audiences in more relevant, trusted, and impactful ways.”

On his appointment, Athul Prabhu said: “I’m thrilled to join Truecaller Ads at such a pivotal moment. The platform is uniquely positioned to redefine the future of trusted communication and digital advertising. With its massive scale, global reach, and the deep trust of millions of users, Truecaller offers a rare opportunity for brands to engage audiences in authentic, impactful, and measurable ways. I look forward to shaping innovative solutions that create lasting value for both advertisers and users."