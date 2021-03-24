Truecaller India appoints Rishit Jhunjhunwala as managing director

Jhunjhunwala joined Truecaller in 2015 as VP of Product and has led the evolution of the product since then, becoming chief product officer in 2020.
Telephone search engine and caller ID service Truecaller, today announced the appointment of Rishit Jhunjhunwala as the managing director for its India operations. Currently based in Stockholm Sweden, the company’s headquarters, Jhunjhunwala will be moving back to Bengaluru and will be responsible for spearheading business strategies to expand the company’s footprint and accelerate revenue growth in India. He would be also continuing his previous role as chief product officer and would be overseeing the operations based in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Commenting on Rishit’s appointment, Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder, Truecaller said, “We wanted a leader like Rishit who can connect deeply with customers, employees and partners alike with his 6 years of extensive experience within the company. This is important as India is closest to the heart of the company with over 60% of our users from India. This is a natural fit for Rishit who will lead the India business to greater heights with his exemplary leadership and ability to bring in innovation”.
Jhunjhunwala joined Truecaller in 2015 as VP of Product and has led the evolution of the product since then, becoming Chief Product Officer in 2020. Rishit brings in a wealth of experience, not just during his time at Truecaller, but also from his previous stint as an entrepreneur.
“My journey with Truecaller has been exciting from day one, I have seen the company grow to be the third most used app in India. I am looking forward to my next venture with Truecaller in India. I firmly believe that Truecaller will continue to transform the way the world communicates and bring great value to people around the world,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala chief product officer and MD, India at Truecaller
The company recently announced 200 million active users in India and over 270 million active users globally. The Indian market accounts for over 60% of Truecaller’s user base and is continuing to increase as a pivotal sector in their expansion. By incorporating several new features, Truecaller continues to revolutionize their user’s experience and provide them with solutions to ensure their lives are simple, safe, and more efficient.