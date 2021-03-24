Truecaller India appoints Rishit Jhunjhunwala as managing director

Commenting on Rishit’s appointment, Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder, Truecaller said, “We wanted a leader like Rishit who can connect deeply with customers, employees and partners alike with his 6 years of extensive experience within the company. This is important as India is closest to the heart of the company with over 60% of our users from India. This is a natural fit for Rishit who will lead the India business to greater heights with his exemplary leadership and ability to bring in innovation”.