Truecaller India appoints Vikas Khanna as Senior Director, Ad Sales

Truecaller, the global communications platform has announced the appointment of Vikas Khanna as senior director, ad sales, Truecaller India. In this role, Vikas will lead Truecaller’s direct sales business for India, with a focus on scaling direct brand partnerships.

Over the past year, Truecaller has strategically reshaped its advertising organisation, shifting towards industry-led, data-driven sales solutions that help advertisers gain deeper insights, learn faster, and build more tailored, results-focused partnerships. Truecaller has strengthened its measurement capabilities through advanced analytics and AI-powered insights, including the launch of ROI of Trust.

With over 25 years of leadership experience across print, television, and digital media, Vikas’s appointment will strengthenTruecaller ads senior leadership team. He joins Truecaller after holding senior leadership roles at media and technology organisations, including Jio Hotstar, Star Sports, ITV Network, TikTok, NewsX, TV18, NDTV Network, Times of India and the India Today Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Hemant Arora, vice president – global ads business at Truecaller, said: “Direct brand relationships are central to how we see the future of advertising at Truecaller. As a platform that plays a meaningful role in consumers’ daily lives, we believe advertising must be built on a data-first approach, powered by AI, and measured beyond surface-level metrics. With strong foundations now in place spanning industry expertise, premium inventory and advanced measurement, this is the right moment to scale. India is a strategic market for us, and Vikas’s entrepreneurial mindset and deep market understanding make him the ideal person to take this forward.”

On his appointment, Vikas Khanna, senior director, ad sales at Truecaller India, said: “I’m excited to join Truecaller at a time when trust, attention and outcomes are becoming central to effective advertising. Truecaller’s position as a daily-use platform, deeply embedded in consumers’ lives, creates a unique opportunity for brands. I look forward to working with the team to build strong direct partnerships, drive industry-led innovation, and deliver meaningful, measurable value for advertisers.”