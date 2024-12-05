Advertisment
Truecaller names Gaurav Loomba Senior Director of Public Affairs, India

Loomba previously served as assistant vice president (AVP) for government and public affairs at Paytm.

afaqs! news bureau
Truecaller appoints Gaurav Loomba as its senior director for public affairs in India. Loomba previously served as AVP for government and public affairs at Paytm. He has also held roles at the National Payments Corporation of India and ICICI Bank.

Loomba brings expertise in digital payments and financial services, along with experience in CSR and ESG initiatives.

In his role, he will collaborate with government bodies to develop and execute public affairs strategies aimed at securing essential policy and regulatory backing for Truecaller’s growth and innovation in India.

