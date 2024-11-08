Truecaller names Rishit Jhunjhunwala as CEO

The board of directors at Truecaller have appointed the company's current chief product officer and managing director of India, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, as group CEO from January 9, 2025.

In a press release, it was mentioned that during the board meeting on November 6, 2024, CEO Alan Mamedi and chief strategy officer Nami Zarringhalam announced the decision to leave their current operational roles to instead in the longer-term focus on their board duties and as strategic advisors to Truecaller.

After January 9, 2025, Mamedi and Zarringhalam will continue to be employed by the company as advisors until June 30, 2025, to cater for a solid transition.

Jhunjhulwala has been employed by Truecaller since 2015 in the role of head of product and since 2021 he has also been the managing director of Truecaller India. In his current role, he has been overall responsible for Truecaller’s product teams and for the two revenue streams advertising and Truecaller for Business.

"After much reflection, we have decided to leave our operational responsibilities at Truecaller. Words cannot express how proud we are of how Truecaller has developed since we founded the company in 2009. We have a fantastic management team in whom we have immense trust, and we have a long-term strategy that everyone supports, and which has started to yield positive results. With these two pieces in place, we are convinced that the company is well positioned for future success to enable us to focus more on long-term strategy. As major shareholders, advisors, and committed board members, we look forward to wholeheartedly continuing to work on Truecaller’s strategy and other board matters” said Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, co-founders and departing CEO and chief strategy officer, respectively.

"I am very excited as well as honoured that the board along with Alan and Nami have appointed me as the CEO. We’re really proud that Truecaller is loved by almost half a billion people globally and with a robust strategy laid down for the years to come. Together with the rest of the management team, I look forward to taking Truecaller to even greater heights. Having worked closely with Alan and Nami since 2015, I know these are big shoes to fill, but I am confident to continue tirelessly working towards getting us closer to our mission to make future communication more safe and secure” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, incoming CEO of Truecaller.

"The board of directors is very pleased that Rishit accepted the appointment as CEO of Truecaller. Rishit has been instrumental to the company’s success for almost a decade and embodies Truecaller’s positive culture with a dedicated focus on product and user experience. In his current role, he has been responsible for the majority of Truecaller’s staff and revenues, and had the primary responsibility for our product development, said Shailesh Lakhani, Annika Poutiainen, and Helena Svancar, board members of Truecaller.