Tushar Nerkar joins Arvind Limited as chief marketing manager

Previously, Nerkar was associated with Parag Milk Foods.
Arvind Limited, a textile manufacturer and the flagship company of the Lalbhai Group, has appointed Tushar Nerkar as chief marketing manager.
Nerkar posted about the development on LinkedIn.
He started his career with Jet Airways as an intern. He successfully executed film marketing for Mardaani (July, 2014) and Bewakoofiyaan (March, 2014).
In 2015, Nerkar rejoined Jet Airways and worked with the company for 4 years. He shifted to Havmor Ice Cream in 2019 for the post of category manager.
Nerkar completed his bachelors of management studies and marketing from V.E.S. college of Arts, Mumbai University. He studied masters from SPJIMR SP Jain Institute of Management & Research and completed MBA from Chetana's R. K. Institute of Management and Research.
He specialises in brand marketing, brand strategy and brand communication.