Tushar Shah exits Sony Pictures Networks India after 16 years

Tushar Shah, chief marketing officer and business head for the movies, regional, FTA and infotainment clusters at Sony Pictures Networks India, will step down from the organisation after a 16-year stint. His last day is 31 March 2026, following a structured handover period.

Counting his earlier tenure between 2002 and 2005, Shah has spent more than 19 years with the network. Across this period, he managed brand and business strategy for portfolios including Sony MAX, Sony MAX 1, Sony MAX 2, Sony PAL, Sony WAH, Sony Marathi, Sony AATH, Sony PIX and Sony BBC Earth.

Shah oversaw the turnaround of Sony AATH, which has remained profitable for over a decade, and led the Hindi and English movies, regional, free-to-air and infotainment clusters. He also directed SPNI’s network-wide brand refresh, the first complete redesign since the channels launched.

Gaurav Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “Tushar has been a valued part of SPNI for many years, contributing to some of our most important brand and business milestones. His leadership, clarity of thought and consumer-first approach have helped build a strong foundation across multiple portfolios. We are grateful for his long-standing service and wish him the very best for his next chapter.”

Tushar Shah, said: “SPNI has been a defining part of my professional life, and I am deeply grateful for the trust, opportunities and relationships that have shaped my journey here. I have had the privilege of working with exceptional teams across the organisation and am proud of what we have built together. As I move on to explore new avenues, I carry with me many learnings and fond memories.”

SPNI will announce a succession plan at a later stage.