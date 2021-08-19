TV9 Digital appoints Azim Lalani as President Revenue

Welcoming Azim to TV9 family, Raktim Das, chief growth officer (Digital & Broadcasting), TV9 Network said: “After stamping our supremacy in News Broadcasting, we are now a force to reckon with in India’s growing digital media landscape. We are now the country’s fastest-growing digital News Platform, crossing 100 mn unique users in record time. Most of our platforms are already No.1 News websites in their respective markets, just like the Television Channels. We are aggressively pursuing ambitious growth objectives and Azim’s appointment is a step in this direction. He has straddled both branded content and display revenue functions, and will bring in his unique experience to the table.”