TV9 Network appoints Barun Das as MD & CEO

The Board of Directors of Associated Broadcasting Company (ABCPL) has approved the appointment of Barun Das as managing director and CEO of TV9 Network with effect from June 22, 2022.
Das has been associated with TV9 Network since August 2019 and is currently serving as its CEO. Under his leadership, TV9 Network has achieved the distinction to become the undisputed number one news network in the country.
He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata and the London School of Economics (LSE). His last corporate assignment was as the CEO of Zee Media Limited where he worked for over five years.
ABCPL has also approved the appointment of veteran journalist Hemant Sharma, as Whole Time Director on the Board.
Hemant Sharma, Ph.D. from BHU, who has been associated with TV9 Network since early 2019, will continue to supervise the editorial affairs of TV9 Bharatvarsh.
Sharma is an award-winning journalist, author and academician. He has earlier worked in leadership roles across major print and television news brands including Jansatta, Hindustan, and India TV, among others. He also serves as Visiting Professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
These appointments are subject to AGM and other statutory clearances