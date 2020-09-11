TV9 Network appoints Gaurav Mehra as Vice-President – Revenue

He will be reporting to Raktim Das, who recently joined as the COO of this business unit.
TV9 Network has hired Gaurav Mehra as Vice-President of its TV and Digital convergence specialist unit, TV9 Studio. He will be reporting to Raktim Das, who recently joined as the COO of this business unit.
Before joining TV9 Network, Gaurav was national vertical head at ZEE Innovation Studio. An alumnus of Faculty of Management (FMS), Delhi University and comes with a diverse experience of almost 2 decades in FMCG, Telecom, Radio, & Broadcast. He has held multiple positions with groups like Network18 Group, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (BIG FM & BIG MAGIC), Idea Cellular Limited (Spice), Vodafone India (Hutch).
TV9 Studio has been set up as a specialist unit that will enable the convergence of traditional TV and digital. Besides developing content products, TV9 Studio will offer innovative business solutions to brands, design platform-agnostic content to weave brand stories and sustain meaningful conversations with consumers.