TV9 Network appoints Raktim Das as COO of Studio9

Raktim Das joins as COO to build and grow the Studio9 Business at the network and drive convergence of Television and Digital revenue function.
TV9 Network today announced the appointment of Raktim Das as COO of Studio9, responsible for driving the convergence of TV and digital revenue function, with focus on branded content innovation. He will be mandated with setting up an independent profit centre that will design and monetize Web+TV custom content products across multiple language platforms. He will also be responsible for building talent relationships and strategic partnerships for nurturing new growth avenues.
Prior to Raktim Das’s induction, the network had in June made some strategic leadership moves, including promotion of erstwhile President Sales, Vikram K. as COO South to drive the group’s flagship channels TV9 Telugu and TV9 Kannada, while Amit Tripathi was brought on board from Network 18 to serve as the new Chief Revenue Officer.
In his previous assignment as executive cluster head – Innovation Studio & Custom Content at Zee Entertainment, Raktim setup the business and made it a significant revenue contributor to Zee Media Corporation. Raktim collaborated with leading brands to co-create many award-winning content campaigns. His media career features many success stories in organizations like the Times of India, India Today Group, Zee Media Corporation Limited, and Network 18.
Commenting on the appointment, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network, said:“Studio9 is a concept which will enable the convergence of traditional TV & Digital in our network. Digital is the future – Hindi & regional news will certainly make a transition from traditional TV to Web format. This convergence in the revenue field is of extreme importance. Studio9 will also work with clients to develop creative solutions for their communication challenge. Raktim is certainly the best in the industry to build it from scratch”.
Looking ahead, Barun Das added that he expects the way the M&E industry conducts its business to change drastically in the post-Covid world. “Those who will adapt to solution-driven models in business, with the infusion of right technology, will lead the revival. While the broader economic environment will be highly challenging, the television news industry will possibly be better off compared to other genres,” Barun Das pointed out.
Commenting on his new assignment, Raktim Das said, “I am looking forward to be part of the TV9 family. I see huge opportunity for growth in the language markets as 9 out of every 10 new internet users in India are likely to be Indian language users. In the new normal, when we are all managing tight business situations, clients and agencies are looking for compelling solutions that are woven around smart innovation to enable purpose-driven, meaningful brand engagement. Ultimately, driving cross-screen engagement will provide the edge to brands”.
The network’s industry-beating performance, Barun Das added, had given it the confidence to give a big push to its digital plans, which so far had been modest. “I believe that video content across linear TV and digital platforms will converge before completely shifting to Digital model. Our digital business model will centre around 3Cs: content, context, and commerce. To me, the digital content business is as much a tech business. Technology is a differentiator and not an enabler. Then comes the ability to innovate as per changing viewers taste,” he said.