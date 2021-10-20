TV9 Network ropes in Anshuman Tiwari as Editor of Money9

Speaking on Anshuman’s appointment, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network said, “TV9 Network is India’s largest television news network with the strongest presence across languages. While language audiences have always been under-served in terms of personal finance, that need gap has only widened with rapid financialization and digitization of semi-urban and rural India. Money9 will serve the finest personal finance content in simple, easy-to-consume formats, accessible in multiple languages. I am confident we will deliver on this promise with Anshuman leading the Money9 editorial team. His knack for breaking down the most complex issues of the economy and public policy and how they impact an individual’s purse, are well known. With him, I am confident, we will set new standards for personal finance journalism in India.”