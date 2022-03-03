TV9 Network ropes in Sandeep Unnithan from India Today as the editor of News9 Plus

TV9 Network's CEO Barun Das said, "A digital video magazine format in an OTT environment is an eventuality in audio visual news offering. This is where the entire world will move eventually. That is why when the group was contemplating bringing News9 (our leading news channel in Bangalore) into the national arena, I stalled it. To me, launching a new national English news channel seemed like a regressive idea when the viewership and revenue of English news channels have been on the decline. It seemed so out of tune with the digital content world. We are, therefore, excited about the subscription opportunities it opens up in the industry for the first time ever. So long the traditional media enjoyed two sources of revenue and pressure had ever been on advertising revenue and for once the content will have to pay for itself.”