TV9’s Garima Prashar Sharma appointed Director, PR, Marketing & Comm. at ISMA

The Indian Sugar and Bioenergy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has announced the appointment of Garima Prashar Sharma as director – PR, marketing & communications.

In her new role, Garima will be responsible for leading ISMA’s strategic communication, brand positioning, marketing, public affairs, and partnerships mandate, working closely with government ministries, policy institutions, and industry leadership to drive advocacy and awareness around India’s evolving biofuel ecosystem.

With nearly two decades of experience, Garima is a seasoned marketing and communications professional, having led diverse brand portfolios and large-scale campaigns across the media, corporate, and digital ecosystems. Her expertise spans branding, marketing strategy, public relations, events, digital transformation, and partnerships, with professional exposure across both Indian and international markets.

Garima’s career includes senior leadership roles at some of India’s most respected organisations, including India Today Group, The Times of India, TV9 Network, Myntra (formerly Jabong), HCL Infosystems, Timex Group India Limited, and Philips.

In her mandate at ISMA, Garima will focus on strengthening the association’s communication architecture and enhancing its role as a thought leader in India’s bioenergy and biofuels narrative. She will also lead strategic outreach to foster collaboration, advocacy, and public understanding of ethanol blending, sugar sector policy, and sustainable energy growth.

Commenting on her appointment, Garima said, “I am honoured to take on this leadership mandate aligned with India’s clean -energy vision. I look forward to contributing to ISMA’s mission with purpose and vision, leveraging my experience to strengthen the organisation’s voice and narrative leadership within the evolving energy ecosystem.”

Throughout her career, Garima has forged high-value partnerships across politics, sports, entertainment, and culture, including the IIFA Awards, Jaipur Literature Festival, and major cricket and Bollywood properties at national and international levels, driving impactful alliances that blended marketing innovation with strategic storytelling.

At the India Today Group, Garima headed brand and marketing for India Today and Business Today, overseeing integrated campaigns and flagship thought-leadership events such as the India Today Conclave and Mind Rocks Youth Summit.

At the TV9 Network, she served as AVP-marketing & partnerships, where she led the marketing and partnership strategy across broadcast, digital, and OTT platforms. She spearheaded the launch of News9 Plus, and also led the launch of several podcast properties and digital innovations.

At Timex Group India , Garima managed a diverse portfolio of over six brands, including Timex, Helix, Versace, Ferragamo, Marc Ecko, and Nautica, spanning mass, premium, and luxury categories. She led brand strategy and communications for these brands, steering campaigns that earned multiple prestigious industry awards for creativity and effectiveness.