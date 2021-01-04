TV9’s Nikhil Mathur joins India TV as marketing head

Mathur was previously working as assistant vice president of marketing and events at TV9.
Nikhil Mathur has stepped down from his position as assistant vice president of marketing and events at TV9. He will be joining India TV as its marketing head. He has over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing, brand and events and has worked to establish brands in media industry.
Before his stint at TV9, he worked as the general manager – marketing for PTC Punjabi network where he was responsible for the entire gamut of marketing including brand planning, marketing campaigns(consumer & trade), creative development & advertising, media planning, strategic partnerships, corporate communications and social media marketing.
He has also worked with Zee News in the past as assistant vice president of events. In this role, he was responsible for handling creative development including artworks, AVs, scripts and execution for different promotional materials like brochures, coffee table books in the predetermined budgets and timelines.
He also had to execute 360 degree events marketing campaigns using different media vehicles such as TV, Print, Radio, OOH, Social Media, Online Channels, PR, Website properties, Newsletters and Notifications.