TVF gets Vijay Koshy back, this time as President

The Viral Fever has again roped in again Vijay Koshy as president. This is Koshy's second stint with the company, where he was previously working as head of brand partnerships in 2016.
He joins TVF after working with Arre as a director - advertising and brand partnerships for around 8 months. Vijay joined Arré in October 2019 to manage the platform’s branded content verticals across English, Hindi and regional markets.
Koshy has over two decades of experience across leadership positions in ad sales revenue and integrated branded content solutions and has helped in developing monetisization models in the digital media industry. He has worked with some of the biggest media and content companies in India like Star TV, Sony, ESPN, RBNL and many more