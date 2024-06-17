TVS Electronics appoints Srikaanth Viswanathan as VP & CTO and Sathya Doraisamy as CBO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

TVS Electronics (TVS-E), an Indian electronics manufacturing and warranty solutions company, announces the appointment of Srikaanth Viswanathan as vice president and chief technology officer (CTO)- products and solutions and Sathya Doraisamy as chief business officer (CBO)– electronics manufacturing services (EMS).
These strategic moves underline TVS-E’s foray into EMS and its focus toward offering a robust integrated end-to-end electronics solution covering: Design, Manufacturing, Sales / distribution network, Customer Service, Field support services (FSS), Infrastructure management Solutions and End-of-life solutions.
A seasoned R&D professional, Srikaanth Viswanathan will spearhead the Research and Development and New Product Development initiatives at TVS Electronics. Bringing over twenty-five years of diverse experience in technology development, product/solutions development, and leadership across organisations like Philips, GE Healthcare and Honeywell. Srikaanth’s extensive expertise will play an integral role in shaping the transformation journey of TVS Electronics.
Sathya Doraisamy will focus on further strengthening the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) of TVS Electronics, facilitating the business expansion and creating strong synergies with existing and new customers. With over twenty years of experience and several leadership roles of multi-plant operations, EMS business leadership, product management and business development globally with companies including Harman Inc, Centum Electronics, ZF, Marquardt among others, he brings a wealth of immeasurable insights to enable the growth of TVS Electronics.
Commenting on the strengthening of the leadership team at TVS Electronics, Srilalitha Gopal, managing director, TVS Electronics, said, “We are happy to welcome both Srikaanth Viswanathan and Sathya Doraisamy to our leadership team. Their presence will be instrumental in helping achieve TVS Electronics’ mission to becoming a leading integrated end-to-end electronics solutions player, providing brands with comprehensive electronics solutions to meet their evolving industry needs.”
TVS Electronics is currently focusing on solutions for all retail formats, including software solutions, to address the growing retail sector. With local value addition already at 50%, the company aims to build solutions that cater to the specific needs of the market. This move of strengthening the leadership team comes as the company aims to meet the increasing demand for comprehensive electronics solutions in various industries.