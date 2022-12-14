TVS Motor Company appoints Ananya Agrawal as Head of Digital Marketing & Media, Premium Business

He joins from AB InBev India, where he worked as Head Of Media + Martech.
TVS Motor Company has recently roped in Ananya Agrawal as Head of Digital Marketing & Media, Premium Business. He joins from AB InBev India, where he worked as Head Of Media + Martech for around 2 years.. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
Agrawal has around 15 years of of multi-faceted experience of working as a brand strategist, product developer, designer, advertiser and digital marketing manager. In the past, he has worked with Royal Enfield as global marketing manager for around 6 years. He also had prior stints with Reprise Media, Mudra Communications, Mogae Digital, DU Beat and Quatrro.