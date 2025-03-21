TVS Motor Company appoints Peyman Kargar as Head of International Business

TVS Motor Company a leading global automaker in the two and three-wheeler segment has announced the appointment of Peyman Kargar as head – international business. He will be based out of Dubai and report to K N Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor Company. Peyman is an accomplished global automotive leader with over three decades of experience across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Advertisment

Announcing the appointment, K. N. Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “Peyman’s prolific global leadership experience and expertise will add significant value to the company. The Company has been strengthening its position in international markets and has plans to expand further in advanced economies. We are confident that under his leadership, we will further strengthen our market position and continue to set benchmarks. We wish him the very best and welcome him to the TVSM family.”

Peyman was the global chairman & president of INFINITI, the luxury brand of Nissan Company. He led the full value chain of the INFINITI brand globally, including product planning, R&D, manufacturing, quality, sales & marketing, and finance.

Previously, he was the chairman & senior VP of Africa Middle East India Region CEO of the DATSUN brand. He oversaw more than 80 countries for NISSAN Group. Earlier, from 2014 to 2017, he was the VP Sales & Marketing, Renault Group for 50 countries in Africa, Middle East, Iran & India.