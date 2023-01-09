TVS Motor Company ropes in Saurab Kapoor as Vice President Marketing - Future Mobility

Previously, he was with OnePlus as Director of Marketing - Category & Brand Management, India Region.
TVS Motor Company has recently appointed Saurab Kapoor as vice president, of marketing, and future mobility. He joins the company after a 2-year stint with OnePlus India as marketing director, category, and brand management. He was also a member of the country leadership team. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
A sales & marketing professional with over 16 years of experience in the Consumer Durables industry, Sourab has also previously worked with Samsung Mobile for around 11 years. In the past, he also had prior stints with Vodafone and Avaya.