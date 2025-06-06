TVS Motor names Sudarshan Venu as Chairman, effective August 25

TVS Motor has named Sudarshan Venu as its next chairman and managing director, effective August 25, 2025, according to a BSE filing. The decision was approved unanimously by the company’s Board of Directors.

Its current chairman, Sir Ralf Speth, has informed The Board of Directors that he will not be seeking re-appointment as a company director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Consequently, he will step down as chairman of the company at the close of the AGM on August 22, 2025.

The Board will also be appointing Sir Ralf Speth as chief mentor of the company for a period of three years effective August 23, 2025.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said, "I express my sincere gratitude to Ralf for his exceptional leadership as chairman over the last three years. His contributions have been invaluable in guiding our strategic expansion into global markets and fostering innovation that has significantly strengthened our industry standing. We are grateful for his continued support as chief Mentor for TVS Motor and in welcoming Sudarshan into his new role. I am confident that Sudarshan, who in his capacity as managing director has demonstrated tremendous growth for the business, will take the Company to even greater heights.”