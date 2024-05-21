Twid onboards Vaibhav Srivastava as senior vice president of products

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Twid, a rewards-based payments network, has announced the appointment of Vaibhav Srivastava as the senior vice president of products. In this crucial leadership role, Srivastava will lead the way for Twid's product vision and strategy to drive innovation, enhance user experiences, and fuel business expansion.
Vaibhav Srivastava brings over fifteen years of valuable experience in product management and formulation. Before joining Twid, he held senior leadership positions at prominent companies such as Paytm Payments Bank, JioMoney, Rain Instant Pay, and Match Move India, where he played pivotal roles in payments product development and management. His foresight and guidance in payments and lending innovation will fuel Twid's rapid expansion and progress.
Welcoming Vaibhav Srivastava to the team, Twid co-founder and CEO Amit Koshal said, "We are delighted to welcome Vaibhav to our leadership team. His deep expertise in payments products and proven ability to drive innovation will be invaluable as we continue to revolutionise the rewards-based payment landscape and deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers."
Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Vaibhav Srivastava said, “I am super excited to join Twid where my passion for payments will fuel the growth of this innovative rewards-based platform, creating a delight for customers and merchants. Looking forward to collaborating with this rocketship of talent and disrupting this space by developing data-first solutions that propels Twid’s growth in an exponential way."
Vaibhav holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Newcastle University, UK.