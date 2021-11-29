Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down, CTO Parag Agrawal to take over

The news of the departure and the announcement was made on Twitter.
Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO has stepped down and CTO Parag Agrawal has been announced as the successor. Dorsey announced the news on the social media platform he co-founded in 2006.
“There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being “founder-led”. Ultimately, I believe that’s severely limiting and a single point of failure. I’ve worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders,” wrote the CEO in an email to all Twitter employees that he shared on the site.
Agrawal who has been with Twitter since 2011 said, “The world is watching us right now, even more than they have done before. Lots of people are going to have different views and opinions about today’s news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it’s a signal that the work we do here matters. Let’s show the world Twitter’s full potential!” in his response to Dorsey’s email.
Agrawal takes over as CEO right away.
Need a design agency for your project? Choose among 30 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.