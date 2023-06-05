Twitter ropes in ex-NBCUniversal’s EVP, Joe Benarroch

Elon Musk's Twitter has hired NBCUniversal senior executive Joe Benarroch in a business operations job. Benarroch was executive vice president of communications, global advertising, and partnerships at NBCUniversal. Benarroch said in a note to colleagues on Sunday that he would be joining Twitter's business operations team. "I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together," he stated. "Welcome aboard, @benarroch_joe!" "From one bird to the next," new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted.