Twitter ropes in ex-NBCUniversal’s EVP, Joe Benarroch

Benarroch will be taking on a business operations position at Twitter.
Elon Musk's Twitter has hired NBCUniversal senior executive Joe Benarroch in a business operations job. Benarroch was executive vice president of communications, global advertising, and partnerships at NBCUniversal. Benarroch said in a note to colleagues on Sunday that he would be joining Twitter's business operations team. "I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together," he stated. "Welcome aboard, @benarroch_joe!" "From one bird to the next," new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted.
Last month, Musk promoted Yaccarino to the position of Twitter CEO. Musk has fired or laid off over 75% of Twitter employees since his October takeover, including the majority of individuals with extensive sales and partnerships.
Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, resigned from the social media firm on Thursday. According to Reuters, A.J. Brown, the head of brand safety and ad quality, has opted to quit.